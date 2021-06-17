Origin Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $2,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 107,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $382,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $143.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.13.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.62. The stock had a trading volume of 57,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,501. The stock has a market cap of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $142.36. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a one year low of $93.87 and a one year high of $154.03.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 15.89%. On average, research analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.68%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

