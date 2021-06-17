Origin Asset Management LLP Sells 500 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Origin Asset Management LLP trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Origin Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $39,000. JCIC Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 75.2% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $165.07. 522,033 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,744,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $434.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $166.16.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 17.95%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

