Orion Protocol Hits Market Cap of $261.06 Million (ORN)

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Orion Protocol has a total market cap of $261.06 million and $19.93 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Orion Protocol has traded 10.6% higher against the dollar. One Orion Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $9.01 or 0.00023284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.65 or 0.00061140 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00023341 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $296.01 or 0.00765261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00083575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,996.05 or 0.07745481 BTC.

Orion Protocol Coin Profile

ORN is a coin. It was first traded on July 13th, 2020. Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,985,000 coins. Orion Protocol’s official website is www.orionprotocol.io/orn . Orion Protocol’s official Twitter account is @orion_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “At the core of Orion Protocol is the ORN token. Orion has ensured deep utility of the token across the entire protocol, integrating it into all main transactions to take the form of an internal currency or utility token. Orion Terminal seamlessly aggregates bottomless liquidity from all major exchanges, centralized + decentralized: providing rich trading tools in one easy to use platform. Following a hack on KuCoin Exchange, Orion Protocol has reissued ORN tokens via a token swap, with automatic distribution of new tokens to all ORN holders. A number of assets held on KuCoin were affected, including 3.8 million ORN and Orion Protocol decided to reissue all ORN tokens 1:1 via a token swap. Find all info regarding the ORN token swap here. “

Orion Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orion Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

