Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Upgraded by UBS Group to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DNNGY. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, June 4th. SEB Equities raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Ørsted A/S in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Ørsted A/S from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ørsted A/S currently has an average rating of Buy.

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. Ørsted A/S has a 12 month low of $37.22 and a 12 month high of $76.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.82.

Ãrsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Markets & Bioenergy segments. The Offshore segment develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore wind farms in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea.

