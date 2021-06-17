OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $77.00

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $70.00 to $77.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and set a $70.00 target price (up from $62.00) on shares of OrthoPediatrics in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $69.67.

OrthoPediatrics stock opened at $62.42 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.67. OrthoPediatrics has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $64.96.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.02). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Jennifer N. Pritzker purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.49 per share, for a total transaction of $86,235.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $546,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Terry D. Schlotterback sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $296,241.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,209 shares of company stock worth $760,263 in the last 90 days. 30.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 8.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 80.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in OrthoPediatrics by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,976,000. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

