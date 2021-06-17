Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC cut its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,047,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 186,260 shares during the period. Aviva PLC owned 0.24% of Otis Worldwide worth $71,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OTIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. HSBC raised shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide stock traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $79.94. The company had a trading volume of 15,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,323. The company has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32 and a beta of 0.88. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $54.44 and a 12-month high of $81.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $76.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 7.95% and a negative return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

