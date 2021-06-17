Oxford Square Capital Corp. (OXSQ) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 31st

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has a payout ratio of 110.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 85.7%.

Shares of OXSQ opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $251.46 million, a PE ratio of 10.56 and a beta of 1.35. Oxford Square Capital has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $5.22.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.36 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 298.32% and a return on equity of 25.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven P. Novak purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $48,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $133,760.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxford Square Capital stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 72.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,951 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.11% of Oxford Square Capital worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 7.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXSQ. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

