PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.43

PageGroup plc (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.43 and last traded at $8.43, with a volume of 59 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MPGPF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PageGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of PageGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of PageGroup in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.83.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and other ancillary services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. The company offers executive search services under the Page Executive brand; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis under the Michael Page brand; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels under the Page Personnel brand; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Outsourcing brand.

