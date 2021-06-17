Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) Short Interest Update

Paladin Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PALAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 476,400 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the May 13th total of 580,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,819,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity cut Paladin Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Paladin Energy alerts:

Shares of Paladin Energy stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $0.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,273,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,885. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.37. Paladin Energy has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $0.47.

Paladin Energy Limited develops and operates uranium mines in Australia, Canada, and Africa. The company operates through Exploration, Namibia, Malawi, and Australia segments. Its flagship project is the Langer Heinrich mine located in the Namib Desert in Namibia. The company was formerly known as Paladin Resources Ltd and changed its name to Paladin Energy Limited in November 2007.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Paladin Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paladin Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.