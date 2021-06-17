Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 353 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $4,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Entergy by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,061,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $605,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Entergy by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,709,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,040 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,991,000. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd grew its stake in Entergy by 69.0% in the first quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 1,140,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,487,000 after purchasing an additional 465,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Entergy by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,713,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $171,057,000 after purchasing an additional 346,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Vertical Research upgraded Entergy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Entergy from $119.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho raised their price target on Entergy from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Entergy from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.57.

NYSE:ETR opened at $107.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $106.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $85.78 and a 1-year high of $113.36.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 15.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

In related news, CAO Kimberly A. Fontan sold 1,620 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $177,341.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul D. Hinnenkamp sold 3,000 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $321,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,041 shares of company stock valued at $3,581,679. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

