Panagora Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 50.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 18,824 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,674,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,480,489,000 after acquiring an additional 839,066 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,728,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,494,613,000 after acquiring an additional 379,995 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,204,199 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,167,460,000 after buying an additional 477,569 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,894,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,041,003,000 after buying an additional 266,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 28.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,771,775 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $818,739,000 after buying an additional 829,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $218.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $226.45. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.53 and a 12-month high of $234.02. The company has a market capitalization of $152.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.51% and a net margin of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.