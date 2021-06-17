Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 106,338 Shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 194,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 106,338 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $74,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. 82.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $35.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.21 and a beta of 1.10. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $38.22.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.56 million. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.91% and a negative net margin of 67.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, insider Robert D. Ciappenelli sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,773 shares in the company, valued at $523,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Bob D. Brown sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $310,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,027. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,133 shares of company stock valued at $2,996,731. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DRNA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.29.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercializing of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare, cardiometabolic, viral, and chronic liver diseases; complement-mediated diseases; and neurodegenerative diseases and pain.

