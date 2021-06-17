Paracle Advisors LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Paracle Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,134 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 488.2% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Country Trust Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EEM traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.76. 774,058 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,098,922. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.72 and a 1 year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

