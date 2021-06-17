Paracle Advisors LLC Purchases 1,221 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Paracle Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. Paracle Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $82.15. 26,336 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,469,735. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $82.03 and a 12 month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

