Paracle Advisors LLC Sells 300 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Paracle Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 133,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises about 2.8% of Paracle Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Paracle Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truadvice LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 2,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 2,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $117.24. 11,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,320,386. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.91 and a one year high of $117.95.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

