Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.
Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.48.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
