Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by 2.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

NYSE:PGRE opened at $10.96 on Thursday. Paramount Group has a 1-year low of $5.54 and a 1-year high of $11.65. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.73. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of -73.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Paramount Group had a negative net margin of 4.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $181.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Paramount Group will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PGRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Paramount Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Paramount Group from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Paramount Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.