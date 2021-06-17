Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$14.75. Paramount Resources shares last traded at C$14.53, with a volume of 414,375 shares.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on POU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Paramount Resources from C$4.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Paramount Resources to C$14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$12.15.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The business had revenue of C$279.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paramount Resources Ltd. will post 1.5266811 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total value of C$86,324.00.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

