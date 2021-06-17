Parris H. Holmes, Jr. Sells 13,123 Shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Stock

Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 13,123 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $158,132.15. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 654,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,889,484.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SMED opened at $11.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $198.13 million, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of -0.19.

Sharps Compliance (NASDAQ:SMED) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.27. Sharps Compliance had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sharps Compliance Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SMED shares. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sharps Compliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Roth Capital increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Sharps Compliance from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMED. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after buying an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 129,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 84,926 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 449.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 86.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Sharps Compliance by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 337,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 62,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

