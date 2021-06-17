PARSIQ (PRQ) Trading Up 13.9% This Week

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 17th. One PARSIQ coin can currently be purchased for $0.82 or 0.00002104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $94.48 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PARSIQ has traded 13.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00198167 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000093 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.38 or 0.00624143 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003081 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About PARSIQ

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 115,625,705 coins. PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

