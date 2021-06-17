Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) Short Interest Up 50.0% in May

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the May 13th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:PBHC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.64. 537 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,958. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.83. The company has a market cap of $71.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.11. Pathfinder Bancorp has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $16.05.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.85 million for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 13.36%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Pathfinder Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pathfinder Bancorp stock. M3F Inc. increased its position in Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,279 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. M3F Inc. owned about 1.37% of Pathfinder Bancorp worth $912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga Counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

