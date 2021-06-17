Patrick J. Shea Sells 11,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.

WCN opened at C$147.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$120.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.28. The stock has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a PE ratio of 143.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on WCN shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections to C$158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. ATB Capital reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$155.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

