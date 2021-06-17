Patrick J. Shea Sells 11,000 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Stock

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Senior Officer Patrick J. Shea sold 11,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$158.86, for a total transaction of C$1,747,452.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,640,242.56.
WCN opened at C$147.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.60, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.36. Waste Connections, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$120.29 and a fifty-two week high of C$151.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$146.28. The stock has a market cap of C$38.67 billion and a PE ratio of 143.89.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.258 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.95%.
About Waste Connections
Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.
