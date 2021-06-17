Paul Beldin Sells 6,902 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Stock

Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of AIRC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.82. 748,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 933,627. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.72. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $35.99 and a 1 year high of $50.38.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.07. Equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 99.42%.

AIRC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.78.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,343,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $502,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,278,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $12,434,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Income REIT Company Profile

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.