Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $232.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) will post sales of $232.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Paycom Software’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $232.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $232.90 million. Paycom Software posted sales of $181.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.02 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Paycom Software.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 20.54% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS.

PAYC has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $465.00 to $417.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Paycom Software from $490.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $422.76.

In other Paycom Software news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 162 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,206 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,902,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 98 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $332.49 on Monday. Paycom Software has a fifty-two week low of $257.87 and a fifty-two week high of $471.08. The firm has a market cap of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.53, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $350.59.

Paycom Software declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

