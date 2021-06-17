Payden & Rygel Buys 449,400 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Payden & Rygel boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 3,538.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 462,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 449,400 shares during the period. Emerson Electric comprises 1.9% of Payden & Rygel’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,623,764,000 after buying an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Emerson Electric by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,266,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $825,089,000 after acquiring an additional 273,272 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $819,304,000 after acquiring an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,674,789 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $697,193,000 after acquiring an additional 767,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth $411,979,000. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

NYSE:EMR traded down $1.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $96.30. 46,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,816. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $58.67 and a twelve month high of $99.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.505 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EMR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.