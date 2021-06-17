Payden & Rygel Has $18.10 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Payden & Rygel lifted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 499,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $18,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after purchasing an additional 35,462 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 2,975,619 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,807,000 after purchasing an additional 470,694 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 123.6% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 23,004 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 851,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 70,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.20.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Pfizer stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $39.15. 156,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,363,578. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.04. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $219.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

