Payden & Rygel Invests $2.33 Million in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,103,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,328,716,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,899 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,421,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,959,301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998,093 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,106.6% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,698,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783,370 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.3% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,294,563 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,651,000 after purchasing an additional 945,668 shares in the last quarter.

TLT stock traded up $1.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $142.58. 583,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,943,851. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.86. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

