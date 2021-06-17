Payden & Rygel Reduces Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Payden & Rygel decreased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 23.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 71,850 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the period. Broadcom comprises about 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $33,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miramar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Miramar Capital LLC now owns 18,476 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Broadcom by 4.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 13.0% in the first quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.3% in the first quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Broadcom by 8.4% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 46,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $21,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 81.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Broadcom from $500.00 to $528.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $491.38.

In other news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.83, for a total transaction of $2,788,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.50, for a total value of $248,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock worth $5,185,446. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $6.45 on Thursday, hitting $472.20. The stock had a trading volume of 28,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,040,060. The stock has a market cap of $193.73 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.88. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.77 and a 52-week high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

