Payden & Rygel Sells 121,900 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Payden & Rygel lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 33.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 121,900 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Paychex were worth $24,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Paychex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Paychex in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 393.8% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Paychex alerts:

Shares of PAYX stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,935. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.96 and a 12-month high of $105.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The business services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 37.19% and a net margin of 26.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 88.00%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Paychex from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus boosted their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.75.

In related news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610 over the last 90 days. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.