Payden & Rygel Takes $21.17 Million Position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Payden & Rygel bought a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,171,000. Payden & Rygel owned approximately 0.32% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $550,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 874,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,005,000 after buying an additional 89,837 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,108,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,333,000 after buying an additional 29,624 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 626,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after purchasing an additional 60,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 274,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,147,000 after purchasing an additional 77,237 shares in the last quarter. 93.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WH traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 4,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.23 and a beta of 1.79. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $39.70 and a one year high of $78.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $303.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.52 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.62%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.14%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WH shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.71.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited service hotels.

