PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.69.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PDCE. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded PDC Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Randy S. Nickerson sold 7,298 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $303,231.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,602.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $233,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,513,837.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in PDC Energy by 142.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 925 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PDC Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in PDC Energy by 1,520.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,399 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in PDC Energy in the first quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE traded down $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,983. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $49.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 3.40.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $286.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.93 million. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.11% and a negative net margin of 30.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDC Energy will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

