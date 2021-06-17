Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.77

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.77 and last traded at $33.72, with a volume of 10713 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.29.

PBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pembina Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $18.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.30, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.1734 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.39%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,279,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,193,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $51,893,000 after buying an additional 368,977 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302,055 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,711,000 after buying an additional 16,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 208,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after buying an additional 51,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 279,336 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,590,000 after buying an additional 29,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.14% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

