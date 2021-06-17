Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$40.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$39.00 to C$40.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential downside of 3.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PPL. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$42.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline to C$39.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$42.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Pembina Pipeline from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$40.74.

TSE:PPL opened at C$41.45 on Tuesday. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of C$26.77 and a 52-week high of C$41.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$22.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.03.

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) (NYSE:PBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$2.05 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

