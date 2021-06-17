Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 19.10 ($0.25). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.70 ($0.24), with a volume of 925,717 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pendragon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on shares of Pendragon from GBX 12 ($0.16) to GBX 18 ($0.24) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of £258.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 18.96.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

