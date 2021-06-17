Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. Has $24.87 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,485 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.9% of Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $24,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,697,996,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,099,798 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,369,178,000 after buying an additional 8,865,366 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in Microsoft by 5,330.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 5,357,196 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $18,791,000 after purchasing an additional 5,258,551 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microsoft by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 60,306,979 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $13,413,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its stake in Microsoft by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,838,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,633,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581,072 shares in the last quarter. 69.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.70.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $257.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $252.35. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $193.55 and a 52-week high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total value of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

