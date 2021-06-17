pEOS One Day Trading Volume Hits $62.00 (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded down 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.14 million and $62.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One pEOS coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002650 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00059229 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $52.63 or 0.00139394 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.10 or 0.00180355 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000221 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.91 or 0.00905502 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,717.48 or 0.99888929 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official website is peos.one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

