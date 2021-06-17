Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Announces Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.23

Pernod Ricard SA (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.228 per share on Monday, July 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd.

OTCMKTS:PDRDY remained flat at $$43.38 during trading hours on Thursday. 87,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $57.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.15 and a beta of 0.54. Pernod Ricard has a 52 week low of $30.53 and a 52 week high of $44.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.47.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PDRDY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pernod Ricard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. Its brands include Absolut Vodka, Ricard pastis, Ballantine's, Chivas Regal, Royal Salute, The Glenlivet Scotch whiskies, Jameson Irish whiskey, Martell cognac, Havana Club rum, Beefeater gin, Malibu liqueur, Mumm, and Perrier-JouÃ«t champagnes, as well Jacob's Creek, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, and Kenwood wines.

