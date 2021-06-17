Peter M. Graham Sells 6,500 Shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Stock

PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) CFO Peter M. Graham sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $260,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185,404.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRA Group stock opened at $40.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.37. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $47.35.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in PRA Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

