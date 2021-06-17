Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) dropped 2.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.68 and last traded at $0.68. Approximately 138 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 5,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets cut Pgs Asa from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pgs Asa from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Pgs Asa presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The company has a market capitalization of $298.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 3.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.71.

Pgs Asa (OTCMKTS:PGSVY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $165.70 million for the quarter. Pgs Asa had a negative return on equity of 27.04% and a negative net margin of 44.35%.

Pgs Asa Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGSVY)

PGS ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a marine geophysical company primarily in Norway. The company provides a range of seismic and reservoir services, including acquisition, imaging, interpretation, and field evaluation to oil and gas companies. It also operates in Angola, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Egypt, other African countries, the United Kingdom, Guyana, Canada, the Middle East, the Americas, and internationally.

