Phantasma Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,223.00 (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000532 BTC on exchanges. Phantasma has a market cap of $20.96 million and $37,223.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Phantasma has traded down 13.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,068.97 or 1.00080777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037350 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00008403 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00082892 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000862 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002558 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00006313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Coin Profile

Phantasma is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

