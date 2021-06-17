Philip Pyle Sells 26,971 Shares of Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Stock

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) VP Philip Pyle sold 26,971 shares of Gatos Silver stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $487,905.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,189 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,789.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Philip Pyle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Philip Pyle sold 58,334 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $1,126,429.54.

On Monday, May 24th, Philip Pyle sold 10,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.59, for a total value of $155,900.00.

On Tuesday, May 11th, Philip Pyle sold 15,000 shares of Gatos Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $180,450.00.

Shares of GATO opened at $18.98 on Thursday. Gatos Silver, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $24.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GATO. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $89,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gatos Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $105,000. 46.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GATO shares. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Gatos Silver from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Gatos Silver in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

About Gatos Silver

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

