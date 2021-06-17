Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 200,000 Shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.62 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,602.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 25th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 400,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00.

On Monday, May 10th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.65 per share, for a total transaction of $273,750.00.

On Thursday, May 6th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.91 per share, for a total transaction of $97,750.00.

On Tuesday, May 4th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,500.00.

OPK stock opened at $3.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.38 and a 12-month high of $6.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.90.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The firm had revenue of $545.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 315.5% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 164,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 11.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,165,869 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,002,000 after purchasing an additional 121,823 shares during the period. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $157,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

