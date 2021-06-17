Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Position Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 59.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,792 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 123.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Curi Capital purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSX opened at $90.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $84.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $43.27 and a twelve month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.69.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.24. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $82.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $91.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.44.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

