PieDAO DEFI++ Achieves Market Cap of $1.17 Million (DEFI++)

PieDAO DEFI++ (CURRENCY:DEFI++) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 17th. During the last seven days, PieDAO DEFI++ has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar. PieDAO DEFI++ has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $8,532.00 worth of PieDAO DEFI++ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PieDAO DEFI++ coin can now be purchased for about $3.49 or 0.00009063 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002597 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.91 or 0.00059492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.80 or 0.00137136 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00180386 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $348.46 or 0.00904969 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,575.34 or 1.00183296 BTC.

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Profile

PieDAO DEFI++’s total supply is 335,150 coins. PieDAO DEFI++’s official Twitter account is @piedao_defi . The official website for PieDAO DEFI++ is pools.piedao.org/#/pie/0x8d1ce361eb68e9e05573443c407d4a3bed23b033 . PieDAO DEFI++’s official message board is medium.com/piedao

PieDAO DEFI++ Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DEFI++ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PieDAO DEFI++ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PieDAO DEFI++ using one of the exchanges listed above.

