PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:NRGX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a growth of 43.5% from the May 13th total of 33,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

In other news, insider Thibault Christian Stracke bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.29 per share, with a total value of $86,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 62,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,799.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRGX. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. HC Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. HC Advisors LLC now owns 83,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 20,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 38,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE NRGX traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.49. The company had a trading volume of 190,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,445. PIMCO Energy and Tactical Credit Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $13.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th.

