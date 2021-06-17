Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 14,811 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,352,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 369,351 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $42,080,000 after buying an additional 138,139 shares during the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,332,000. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC now owns 214,991 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $24,485,000 after buying an additional 124,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PXD opened at $161.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.20. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.63, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $175.37.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.59%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PXD shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $207.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $154.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.00.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

