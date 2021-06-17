PIN (PIN) Trading 195.3% Higher Over Last Week

PIN (CURRENCY:PIN) traded 44.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 16th. In the last week, PIN has traded 195.3% higher against the dollar. PIN has a total market cap of $16.57 million and approximately $2.34 million worth of PIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIN coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002611 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00060343 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.28 or 0.00144314 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.69 or 0.00181935 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $364.57 or 0.00951713 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003042 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,403.16 or 1.00252682 BTC.

About PIN

PIN’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. PIN’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain

Buying and Selling PIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

