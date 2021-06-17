Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a growth of 44.0% from the May 13th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:PME traded down $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of $78.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of -0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 143.7% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 31,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 18,722 shares during the period. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Pingtan Marine Enterprise by 783.6% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 116,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 102,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Pingtan Marine Enterprise during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company catches a range of fish species, such as squid, ribbon fish, croaker fish, and cuttlefish. As of December 31, 2019, it owned 41 squid jigging vessels, 26 trawlers, 25 seine vessels, 13 drifters, 4 longline fishing vessels, and 2 transport vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters.

