Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Buys 3,629 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,049 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Aptiv in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 260 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:APTV opened at $154.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.51. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $73.36 and a 12 month high of $160.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $41.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 2.12.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.29. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on APTV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aptiv in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.89.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total transaction of $638,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

