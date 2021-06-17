Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $6.79 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. decreased its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,995 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $850,633,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 775.4% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,519,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,857,000 after buying an additional 1,346,093 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,970,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,886,000 after buying an additional 1,234,383 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,984,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,051,000 after buying an additional 1,123,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 31,261,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,708,000 after buying an additional 997,949 shares during the period. 75.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.74 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $49.92 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a market cap of $88.13 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 14.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.43.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

