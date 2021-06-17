Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Purchases 239 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 0.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 75,049 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of WestRock by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WRK opened at $55.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84. WestRock has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WestRock will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WRK shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of WestRock from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.42.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

